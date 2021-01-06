The 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

The tournament was set to be hosted by the Delta Ice Hawks of the Pacific Junior Hockey League. The decision was jointly made by the three Junior B hockey leagues and BC Hockey.

According to KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois, this will not affect the KIJHL’s restart plan.

This is the second time in as many years the tournament has been cancelled. Last years edition of the Cyclone Taylor Cup was to be hosted by the 100 Mile House Wranglers but was cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

An announcement will be made regarding the hosting status of the 2022 Cyclone Taylor Cup before the end of the current season.