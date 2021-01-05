Northern Health confirms that a NH Connections highway coach carrying one passenger was involved in a single vehicle accident on Highway 97 about 15 kil0metres north of Quesnel.

The accident happened at around quarter to six on Tuesday (Jan 5) night.

Northern Health says the passenger was not hurt but the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and is receiving care at G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel.

The bus was on a regular short-haul route between Prince George and Quesnel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but at this time it appears that it was weather-related.

Northern Health says arrangements are being made to safely recover the damaged coach on Wednesday.

No service disruptions are expected as a result of the incident.

The next scheduled Prince George-Quesnel route is set for Tuesday, January 12, 2021.