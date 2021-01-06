A year ago we were in a deep freeze with temperatures dropping into the -41 degree range.

This year Environment Canada is calling for a high of plus five today in the Quesnel area.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist says it is a lot warmer than normal for this time of year…

“The record highs this time of year are in the 9 to 10 degree range so we’re not at records but we’re like 10 degrees above the average high of minus 5.”

The Cariboo was also in plus territory overnight and the normal low for this time of year is -13.

Lundquist says we normally get one of two things this time of year, Arctic air or Pacific air…

“We may have just touched that Arctic air in September but it has been very warm overall. We haven’t had the usual Arctic outbreaks we get that cool things off, and even in the Pacific air it’s way warmer than average. I’d expect when we’re in Pacific air the highs would be just a little below zero, but they are well above zero, so it’s a really unusual pattern.”

Lundquist says he doesn’t expect a huge shift to cold air at this point until at least the middle of the month at the earliest.