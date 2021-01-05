(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The province announced today that eight more people have passed away due to COVID-19.

That includes one person in Interior Health.

The region has now lost 33 people to the virus.

BC’s death toll is now up to 964.

There were 428 new cases identified in BC, including 61 in Interior Health, for a total of 4,239 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 45 new cases in Northern Health for a total of 2,231.

Currently, 367 people are in hospital in BC, 77 of whom are in intensive care.