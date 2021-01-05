(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Northern Health has launched the HealtheLife patient portal.

Residents who received care at a Northern Health hospital or urgent and primary care centre can view health information, including COVID-19 results, online.

Whether accessing the portal on a computer or smartphone, Northern BC residents can also view upcoming appointments, additional lab tests, and imaging results.

HealtheLife is another tool, similar to NH Check In, that NH has developed to make physical distancing easier in health care settings.

Use of the portal is optional, and patients can still go to their clinic or doctor’s office to get test results.

For help understanding test results and advice on next steps, patients will still need to consult with their health care provider.

Before being made available to the public, HealtheLife was tested by Northern Health staff members.

More than 430 staff members signed up to help test it, and feedback was positive.