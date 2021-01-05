The District of 100 Mile House is trying new ways to gather information in an effort to develop a new Economic Development Plan.

The District used a direct approach in December by launching a new survey to help get public feedback to help determine what was important to the people of 100 Mile House. Back in October, the district used a more secretive method to gather information on how visitors would view the community.

A “secret shopper” campaign was deployed in the District of 100 Mile House to find what first impressions would be of the layout of 100 Mile House, as well as the District’s businesses. The “secret shoppers” were a pair of surveyors from the consulting firm helping with the new Economic Development Plan. They have extensive experience in economic development”, says 100 Mile House Director of Economic Development and Planning Joanne Doddridge, “The things they’re looking for would be the things a potential investor or new resident might be looking for if they came to town”.

The “shoppers” found many positives in the community. A particular emphasis was put on the overall friendliness of the community, and the responsiveness to social media platforms from businesses.