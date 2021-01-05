Quesnel finally has it’s baby New Year !

Sam Forrest Shelley was born at 12-39 am on Sunday (Jan 3) morning.

Mom Mikaela Manning and baby are doing well.

Manning says Sam was welcomed home by his brother Jake…

“I have a 1 1/2 year old and his name is Jake so he’s a big brother now. They’re meeting for the first time right now actually. It was very emotional.”

Craig Shelley is the proud father.

Sam weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Manning says she wasn’t even thinking about whether or not she would have the baby New Year in Quesnel…

“It didn’t cross my mind because I was right on time with my first and I figured it was going to be the same kind of deal, but he came much earlier than I expected. And when I was in the hospital and had him and they told me that he was the very first, that also shocked me because it was the third of January so it was definitely cool, definitely not going to forget that.”

Manning says she didn’t notice anything different this time, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says everything went really well, and she has nothing to complain about.