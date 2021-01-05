Home owners will be getting their notices in the mail this week on what has happened with the value of their property specifically.

In general though, Williams Lake residents will see a jump of about seven percent, Quesnel residents five, and there was about a two percent jump in 100 Mile House.

Looking at the numbers, an average single family home in the Lake City was worth about 266 thousand dollars on July 1st, 2020.

That is up from 249 thousand in July of 2019.

The increase in Quesnel went from 212 thousand up to 223 thousand dollars, and for 100 Mile House it went from 236 thousand to 242.

Deputy Assessor Jarret Krantz says those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect the market value, or if they see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as soon as possible.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint by February 1st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel.”

Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between February 1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.