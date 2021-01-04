A man has been ticketed for a COVID-19 Related Measures Act Violation (CRMA) and will have to pay for damages caused at a Lone Butte Store.

On the evening of December 29th, 2020, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported assault and a breach of the CRMA at the Lone Butte General Store. According to RCMP, a man entered the store without wearing a mask and refused to wear one that was provided to him, he was then told to leave the store.

Police say the man grabbed a piece of lumber, which the store manager took back from the male. According to RCMP, the male then punched the store manager in the face, shattered the glass door by kicking it, and then left the scene. Police say the store manager suffered minor injuries from the attack. The store manager contacted 100 Mile House RCMP after the incident.

With police assistance, the store manager and the male involved came to an agreement. The store manager did not want to charge the male involved with criminal code offenses. The male, wearing a mask and accompanied by an RCMP officer, apologized to the store manager, and arranged to take care of the floor damage. In addition, the male was served a CRMA violation ticket for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space and for abusive behaviour in an indoor public space and will have to pay a $460 fine. He has also been banned from the store.

RCMP say the male cannot be identified since he was not charged with a Criminal Code Offense.