A landslide near Canim Lake will be assessed this week.

The landslide is near Canim Beach Provincial Park and is just off Canim-Hendrix Road. According to the Ministry of Transportation, a geotechnical assessment will be done to determine the cause of the landslide this week.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, landslides are common during wet periods like the South Cariboo has experienced this winter. The Ministry also says there haven’t been any recent landslides in the Canim Lake area.