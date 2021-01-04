Duty Officer Mark Rawling says they were called to Adam Street in West Quesnel just before midnight on Thursday (Dec 31)…

“Luckily the occupants did get a garden hose in there and had the fire knocked down a bit. It was in the ceiling in the bathroom, possibly caused from the bathroom fan, but that is still under investigation, but we were able to knock the fire down quite quickly.”

Rawling says the residence, a house with a suite, did sustain some damage…

“There was still considerable water damage inside the residents. It was contained to the attic above the bathroom and there was another hot spot above the kitchen.”

Rawling says no one was hurt…

“No injuries, all the occupants were out and taken care of by Emergency Support Services. One of the occupants called 9-1-1.”

Rawling says ten members responded on two trucks, and he says they were on scene for about an hour.