The Ministry of Education has released the final enrollment numbers for school districts across the province.

Both the Cariboo-Chilcton and Quesnel School Districts saw slight decreases in their number of students.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin saw over 4,414 students enrolled this year, a decrease of 179 (3.9%). For Quesnel, they saw just a decrease of 45 (1.5%), with just over 2,927 students enrolling this year.

Provincially, there are only 373 (0.1%) fewer students than there were one year ago.