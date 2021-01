Photo by Tanner Wallace-Scribner, My Cariboo Now staff

The City of Williams Lake has seen its first baby of 2021 born.

Yesterday at 5:58 a.m. a baby girl was born at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

The baby comes just after the first baby born in Interior Health in 2021 was welcomed at 1:22 a.m. yesterday.

Interior Health Authority confirmed on Jan. 1 the baby girl was born at Kelowna General Hospital and weighed eight pounds, 10 ounces.