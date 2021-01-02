Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

An employee tested positive, however, Interior Health does not feel that positive care is linked to the original cases on December 28th where a resident tested positive.

The Seniors Village said that the employee has not worked for six days and is self-isolating at home.

Staff and residents that had been in contact with the COVID positive individual were tested for the virus, and so far that they received four negative results.

They have swabbed six additional non-symptomatic residents for COVID-19 that had direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employee. The residents are in isolation

As an added safety precaution a deep sanitization clean and spray took place on January 1st at 9:30 PM. We have added this to our regular bi-hourly sanitization practices.

The outbreak status has been extended to all of Long Term Care.

Family visitations have been cancelled and the village has paused any recreation or social activities.