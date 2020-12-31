Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 683 new COVID-19 infections in BC today (Thursday) upping the total to 51,983.

Thirty-six of those infections are in Northern Health as the region surpassed the 2,000 case mark.

There were 83 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 3,889 since the pandemic began.

A new outbreak was detected at the Williams Lake Seniors Lodge by health officials.

374 people are in hospital with COVID-19, with 76 of those in critical care.

Eight new deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 901 as we wrap up 2020.

On the flip side, 42,129 residents have recovered from the virus, increasing the province’s recovery rate to 81%.

In addition, 17,510 people have been vaccinated during the early stages of the rollout.

BREAKDOWN:

+447 in Fraser Health

+105 in Vancouver Coastal

+64 in Interior

+36 in Northern Health

+11 in Island Health