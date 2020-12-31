The Correctional Service Canada website confirms that Douglas Cody Terrico, an inmate at the Kwikwexwelhp Healing Village in Harrison Mills, BC, died on Christmas Day while in provincial custody.

Terrico had been serving a life sentence for First Degree Murder since October 9th, 2003.

Last year, Terrico applied for early parole under what’s called the faint hope clause.

A hearing was held in Supreme Court in Quesnel in October in front of a 12-member jury.

The clause allows prisoners to apply for parole after serving at least 15 years of their sentence.

It only applies to those who were convicted prior to December of 2011 however, as the clause was eliminated in November of that year.

If successful in Quesnel, and the decision had to be unanimous, Terrico still had to apply to the Parole Board of Canada, which is the body that would have made the final decision.

Terrico was convicted in the death of his father William Henry Terrico, who was found deceased at his business property, Dragon Lake Auto Wrecking, on December 27th, 1989.

He died as a result of a combination of gunshot wounds and blows to the head with the butt end of a rifle.

A young offender had earlier pleaded guilty to the actual killing, but he fingered Terrico as the mastermind behind the murder.

Terrico, 35 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.