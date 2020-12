(Files by Brendan Pawliw)

Olivia is the top baby name in BC once again.

That’s followed by Liam, Oliver, Noah, Lucas, and Emma according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s figures from Jan. 1 to Dec. 17th.

For eight of the past nine years, Olivia has been among the favorite names for babies born in British Columbia.

As of Monday, 40,526 babies have been born in BC.