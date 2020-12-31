Bob Simpson says funding for projects from the senior governments was a big help in 2020, something he hopes will continue in the New Year.

And one project is on the top of his list…

“Our next biggest ask of the province is the North-South Interconnector project, which we’re hoping will be advanced in 2021, and hopefully a project in 2022. Those kinds of investments give us long term jobs in our community associated with major projects.”

Simpson says those types of projects are also a direct benefit to the local economy and local businesses.

He says the COVID-19 relief money from the senior governments, which is 100 percent funding, has been a huge shot in the arm as well…

“Most of our capital plan is predicated on using some local taxpayer dollars towards a number of these projects. If we continue to get the kind of 100 percent grants that are available to us now to drive some of our investments, then that really helps us on our budget side, and on our regular capital that we need to do.”

Simpson says that includes road repairs, sidewalk repairs, sewer, and water.