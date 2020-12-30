Graffiti has been found on buildings in 100 Mile House on consecutive days.

On Tuesday, vandalism was found on the washroom buildings in Centennial Park. The graffiti appears to read ‘sack’ in large black letters on two sides of the building.

A day later on Wednesday, a business owner found multiple instances of graffiti on the outside walls of the business’ building, including one that looks similar to the vandalism found on the washrooms in Centennial Park. The business owner says he will have to paint over the vandalism, but it is too cold to do so, meaning the graffiti will have to stay for a while. “Some people think it’s an art form, but it’s definietly not an art form when you’re destroying other people’s property”, The business owner adds.

The owner of the business says he has spoken to RCMP about the vandalism.