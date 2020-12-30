(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Update 1:53 PM

#BCHwy97 – Reports of vehicle incident blocking the highway south of Stoner is now at single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays, drive with care and to conditions. Watch for traffic control.#CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/Jbjbs9wkUZ

— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 30, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency crews are on scene of a single-vehicle crash.

Just after 12:00 p.m. today (Wednesday) the Prince George RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway 97 near Kolling Road.

The highway is closed and motorists can expect it to remain closed for several hours.

There is a report of a downed hydro line that is also creating a safety hazard.

Further information will be provided as information becomes available.

Those that witnessed this incident, are asked to please contact the Prince George RCMP.