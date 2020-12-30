Highway 97 north of Hixon now open to single-lane alternating traffic
RCMP Sign. (Vista Radio Stock Image)
(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)
Update 1:53 PM
#BCHwy97 – Reports of vehicle incident blocking the highway south of Stoner is now at single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays, drive with care and to conditions. Watch for traffic control.#CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/Jbjbs9wkUZ
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 30, 2020
ORIGINAL STORY:
Emergency crews are on scene of a single-vehicle crash.
Just after 12:00 p.m. today (Wednesday) the Prince George RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway 97 near Kolling Road.
The highway is closed and motorists can expect it to remain closed for several hours.
There is a report of a downed hydro line that is also creating a safety hazard.
Further information will be provided as information becomes available.
Those that witnessed this incident, are asked to please contact the Prince George RCMP.