The District of 100 Mile House will have a big financial decision to make in the new year.

The District will be discussing what to do with the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant from the Provincial and Federal governments. According to 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, the restart plan will help the district ‘get through things’.

“We’re trying to help out any way we can,” Campsall says “We’ve got to use it for the greater good, not just odd things here and there.”

Campsall says the District is still in the ‘discussion phase’ of deciding what to do with the grant.