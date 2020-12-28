WLIB Councillor Willie Sellars stands outside the street entrance to the new WLIB Government offices in Williams Lake -Photo: WLIB

The Northern Development Initiative Trust board has highlighted a local First Nations in their 2020 project celebration newsletter.

The Williams Lake First Nations (WLFN) was highlighted for their Cannabis Cultivation Facility project.

Northern Development has committed $250,000 towards the$1.1 million project through the former Economic Diversification Infrastructure funding program.

The cultivation facility will create new jobs and allow Williams Lake First Nation to diversify away from some of the traditional industries that have been negatively impacted by recent wildfires in the area.

WLFN was just one of four projects highlighted in the newsletter.