(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

It was a tragic holiday weekend for several families in BC due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

74 deaths were recorded in the province over the past five days, including 10 in Interior Health and 5 nin Northern Health.

BC’s death toll is now up to 882 since the pandemic began.

28 people have now died because of the virus in Interior Health and 26 in Northern Health.

2,206 new cases were also announced today by the province.

The province has surpassed the 50,000 milestone for COVID-19 cases with almost 51,000.

That total includes 238 in Interior Health and 171 in Northern Health.

There are nearly 7600 active cases in the province, with 373 people in hospital and 80 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 8 new healthcare outbreaks were reported; there are 64 ongoing across the province.

There are about 9400 people isolating across the province, not including Northern Health.

Northern Health has previously stated there is a backlog in contact tracing.

On a positive note, 11,930 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says the Moderna vaccine has arrived in the province and more will be arriving in the coming days.

These doses will be going to remote Indigenous communities first.

New cases by day:

24-25: 512

25-26: 447

26-27: 424

27-28: 441

28-29: 382

New cases by region:

Northern Health: +171

Interior Health: +238

Island Health: +44

Vancouver: +378

Fraser: +1,375