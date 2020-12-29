Bob Zimmerman, the President of Quesnel Search and Rescue, says they were called out to assist Prince George Search and Rescue just before 10 o’lock on December 25th…

“It was an injured female snowmobiler up at Groundhog Lake, a snowmobile had rolled over her. Conditions were difficult for flying, we ended up getting the Squadron 442 with the Comorant come in and take her out because she was in pretty good pain, so we didn’t really want to transfer her out on the ground.”

Zimmerman says the injured female was with two males…

“They are the ones who got her moved over to the cabin up at Groundhog Lake so they could at least warm up the cabin for her to be in, and then they went for help.”

Zimmerman says they weren’t able to airlift her out until the following morning…

“It took the helicopter a bit of time to get there as it had to divert a couple of times due to weather.”

Zimmerman says he’s not sure how she is doing.

He says all three of the snowmobilers were from the Quesnel area.

Eight members with Quesnel Search & Rescue responded.