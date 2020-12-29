Alexis Creek RCMP say they received a report on December 24th of a suspicious pickup truck that was parked on Highway 20 near Lee’s Corner.

Police say they then located the vehicle travelling west on the Highway and while it did slow down, it didn’t stop, so they eventually boxed it in.

RCMP say it then accelerated into the back of a police vehicle.

No one was hurt.

RCMP say as they approached the truck, a handgun could be seen, and a 48-year old man and a 20-year old woman were arrested without further incident.

Police say a handgun was seized along with a loaded magazine, an empty high power rifle magazine, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, an unknown powder and tablets, as well as several duffel bags, plastic totes and boxes with suspected stolen merchandise.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alexis Creek Detachment at (250) 394-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

