100 Mile House residents who have been waiting for the outdoor skating rink will not have to wait much longer.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue has been flooding the ice since December 22nd, and temperatures have dropped enough for the ice to freeze. A Zamboni will hit the ice Tuesday, December 29th, to put the final touches on the surface.

Nadaya McNeil of 100 Mile House has been organizing the skating rink since October and says the community support has helped the project become a reality.

“A lot of the time projects like this take a long time to get off the ground”, McNeil says, “I feel like the enthusiasm and help from the community and business owners and private citizens have just made this take off like a shot. It’s happened so fast, it’s all come together really well”.

Snow is forecasted for 100 Mile House Tuesday night, but McNeil says the ice will be plowed and resurfaced for use on Wednesday.