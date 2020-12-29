(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Junior hockey teams like the Prince George Cougars and Spruce Kings are allowed to practice together once again following some amendments by the province.

The B.C. government made some minor changes to the restrictions on group sports.

According to ViaSport, “group sport” now consists of sport for those 22 years of age and up.

Previously, any players aged 19 and older were not allowed to participate in practices with younger teammates who had been allowed to continue training.

Here is the full list of amendments outlined by viaSport: