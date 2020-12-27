Resident in the Cariboo can now apply online for the B.C. Recovery Benefit.

An estimated 3.7 million people are eligible for the benefit. Benefits include:

$1,000 for families with annual incomes under $125,000. Families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.

$500 for single people with annual incomes under $62,500. Single people earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced benefit amount.

To be eligible for the one-time, tax-free benefit, people must:

have been a resident of British Columbia on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020;

be at least 19 years old on Dec. 18, 2020, unless they are the primary caregiver of a child or cohabitating with a spouse;

have filed a 2019 income tax return;

have their 2019 income tax notice of assessment, and if applicable, their spouse’s 2019 income tax notice of assessment;

have their Social Insurance Number, and if applicable, their spouse’s;

have their direct deposit information, including branch, institution and account numbers; and

have their B.C. driver’s licence or confirm they do not have one

Most individuals can expect to receive the BC Recovery Benefit within five business days after completing their application.

People can apply until June 2021.

To apply Cariboo residents can visit gov.bc.ca/recoverybenefit. For those with access to a computer or the internet, call centre agents are available to assist people who need help applying or those who want to apply over the phone.