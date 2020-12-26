City of Williams Lakes transit system gets help from COVID-19 Safe Restart Program
(Photo credit MyPGNow.com staff)
The City of Williams Lake has approved the BC Transit 2020-21 Annual Operating Agreement amendment for the Williams Lake Para-Transit Service to address revenue shortfalls.
The amendment allocates $116,195 under the joint Federal-Provincial COVID-19 Safe Restart Program funding. The funding allocation is based on forecasted fare revenue losses and COVID related expenses.
The amended agreement shows a revenue shortfall of $40,356 and also shows a reduction in the local government share of costs from $560,869 to $324,954, which is a reduction of $235,915.
|2019/2020 agreement
|2020/2021 agreement
|Amended 2020/2021 agreement
|Total Revenues
|$111,789
|$119,093
|$78,737
|Total Operating Costs
|$1,021,173
|$1,020,011
|$1,021,011
|Total Costs
|$1,187,005
|$1,164,401
|$1,095,359
|Net Local Government Share of Costs
|$560,189
|$500,869
|$324,954
This additional reduction to the Safe Restart Funding allocation is due to the reduced costs and transfer of some funds from the fleet reserves earlier this year.