The City of Williams Lake has approved the BC Transit 2020-21 Annual Operating Agreement amendment for the Williams Lake Para-Transit Service to address revenue shortfalls.

The amendment allocates $116,195 under the joint Federal-Provincial COVID-19 Safe Restart Program funding. The funding allocation is based on forecasted fare revenue losses and COVID related expenses.

The amended agreement shows a revenue shortfall of $40,356 and also shows a reduction in the local government share of costs from $560,869 to $324,954, which is a reduction of $235,915.

2019/2020 agreement2020/2021 agreementAmended 2020/2021 agreement
Total Revenues$111,789$119,093$78,737
Total Operating Costs$1,021,173$1,020,011$1,021,011
Total Costs$1,187,005$1,164,401$1,095,359
Net Local Government Share of Costs$560,189$500,869$324,954

This additional reduction to the Safe Restart Funding allocation is due to the reduced costs and transfer of some funds from the fleet reserves earlier this year.