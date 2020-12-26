The City of Williams Lake has approved the BC Transit 2020-21 Annual Operating Agreement amendment for the Williams Lake Para-Transit Service to address revenue shortfalls.

The amendment allocates $116,195 under the joint Federal-Provincial COVID-19 Safe Restart Program funding. The funding allocation is based on forecasted fare revenue losses and COVID related expenses.

The amended agreement shows a revenue shortfall of $40,356 and also shows a reduction in the local government share of costs from $560,869 to $324,954, which is a reduction of $235,915.

2019/2020 agreement 2020/2021 agreement Amended 2020/2021 agreement Total Revenues $111,789 $119,093 $78,737 Total Operating Costs $1,021,173 $1,020,011 $1,021,011 Total Costs $1,187,005 $1,164,401 $1,095,359 Net Local Government Share of Costs $560,189 $500,869 $324,954

This additional reduction to the Safe Restart Funding allocation is due to the reduced costs and transfer of some funds from the fleet reserves earlier this year.