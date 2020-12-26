Northern Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada Project Site in Kitimat over.

The announcement came on Christmas Day, as no new cases associated with the outbreak had been reported since December 2nd.

In total, 56 employees tested positive for the virus, all have recovered and cases and close contacts have completed their required self-isolation periods.

The outbreak was declared on November 19th and LNG Canada is still monitoring a second, unrelated outbreak declared on December 17, among staff of Diversified Transportation working at the project site.

There have been no new cases associated with the second outbreak since December 14.

All information on community outbreaks can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.