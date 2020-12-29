The rates are going up on January 1st.

Diane Sorace, Corporate Communications Advisor with Fortis BC, explains what that means for those of us in the Cariboo…

“For customers in the Cariboo region, for Quesnel, the rate increase is about 8 percent or approximately $6 more per month.”

Sorace says the reason for the increase is due to the cost of the storage and transport of gas, as well as the delivery, is going up…

“The cost of gas rate is maintained. The storage and transport, which is the cost to purchase and store gas from third party pipelines, is increasing as well as delivery and the delivery charge is the cost of maintaining the system to keep it safe and reliable to deliver the energy that our customers need.”

Sorace says that is reviewed annually.

The actual gas rate is reviewed quarterly, and that next review will be in March.