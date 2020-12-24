(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

There were 68 new cases of COVID-19 announced today in Northern Health, boosting the region’s total up to 1,720 since the pandemic began.

That smashed the old record of 50 new cases set back on December 4th.

There were 71 new infections announced today for Interior Health, for a total of 3,511.

BC Health Officials announced 582 new cases of COVID-19, boosting the provincial total 48,609 cases province-wide.

Across the province, 341 people remain in hospital, 78 of which are in critical care.

Sadly, the death toll in BC went up by 12 people today.

It now sits at 808.

On a positive note, the number of active cases in the province decreased by 308 today (Thursday) bringing the total to 8,865 – Wednesday’s mark was 9,137.

“This Christmas and over the holiday weekend is the time to try the many new virtual activities that have been arranged this year – whether a church service, holiday choral concert or theatre performance,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Take a walk with those in your household and spread some cheer with neighborhood carolling, or drop off a warm meal or holiday treats to someone who may be away from their family this year.

In addition, 26-hundred more people have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the past day, upping the total number of immunizations to 8,178.

“We can all safely connect with loved ones near and far – those in our community, in different parts of the province and around the world with the many tools available to us.”

“By staying small and staying apart this holiday season, we’re protecting the people we care about most and ensuring the coming weeks and months are better, brighter and safer for everyone. Together, let’s make this holiday season a safe season for all of us,” added Henry.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 68 (1,720)

Interior: + 71 (3,511)

Vancouver Coastal: + 107 (11,535)

Fraser : + 326 (30,875)

Island: + 10 (857)