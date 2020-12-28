Mayor Bob Simpson says 2020 presented yet some more challenges to Quesnel residents, something he says we should be getting used to…

“From the 2017-2018 fires, 2019 the loss of the Tolko mill and some other impacts on the forest sector and of course now 2020 COVID, so if we’re not a resilient community after those four years of challenges I don’t know when we will be.”

Simpson says he’s particularly proud of how the business community came together, along with the city staff, to make sure that the businesses in the community were able to weather the storm as best as possible…

“Access all of the resources were being made available to them federally and provincially, and that team continues to work even through the winter period here, making sure those businesses can remain as stable and sustainable as possible. And walking about downtown, I think the other aspect of it is, that people have really locked in that they may have to stay at home but they’re also taking the opportunity to shop at home and are supporting our local businesses.”

Despite COVID, Simpson says Council is continuing with its transition strategy…

“The investments we’ve made in the museum, the grants that we’ve been receiving to do amenity investments, some more trail development, the RV Campground on the Quesnel River is hopefully going to be built next year with grant funding, the refresh of the Riverfront Trail, the Foot Bridge area, and in front of the hospital.”

Simpson says investments that the province is making has also been helpful…

“The addition of the ICU and ER and the kitchen renovation at the hospital, the new school that is in progress now up at Maple Drive and the housing investments that are being made, and I think we’re going to see in 20-21 even more significant housing investments in Quesnel, and particularly some market housing investments that are going to be very interesting and address some of the needs that we’ve got here.”

Simpson says Council will continue to move the community forward based on its strategic plan, and based on its transition strategy.