A Pastor has been fined for a gathering at a church near 105 Mile House.

100 Mile House RCMP attended to the church on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 after receiving a report of a COVID Related Measures (CRM) Act Violation. According to RCMP, all of the individuals exiting the Church were not wearing masks.

A ticket in the amount of $2,300 has issued to the Pastor of the Church for a violation of Section 2(2) of the CRM Act – Contravention of Gatherings and Events Order.

100 Mile House RCMP are continuing their investigation of those in attendance at the Church, and are looking to identify those that were not following public health orders.

Anyone with information about this or other matters related to CRM Act violations can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or any individual can submit their information anonymously through BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).