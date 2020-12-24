Nam Sing: A man for Gold Mountain was a finalist for Best Film in the Best Web and New Media category at the Indie Film Festival in Los Angeles.

That caps off a year that also saw the film nominated in the Top Shorts festival and the Los Angeles Film Awards where it won for best costume design.

Richard Wright, the Director and Director of Photography…

“Winning the awards gives you acceptance, it sort of shows that you’re on the right track with your peers, that your peers appreciate the work that you’re doing, and it does help in perhaps getting a little more distribution or getting into larger festivals.”

Wright says most importantly though it gives the film more coverage and hopefully leads to more people seeing it.

Here, Wright explains what the film is all about…

“Nam Sing was a Quesnel farmer, gardener and gold miner, and he used to take his products up to Barkerville, so New Pathways to Gold, who’s mandate is to talk about the multicultural aspects of the Cariboo, decided that we were going to do a re-enactment of Nam Sing taking his goods up to Barkerville.”

Wright says it took three years to get it to happen though as there were a number of problems…

“Arranging for wagons and cattle and all that kind of thing delayed things, and then in September of 2019 we did an “expedition” of Nam Sing and a whole bunch of re-enactors taking goods to Barkerville. We were contracted to work with New Pathways, who’ve we’ve worked with a number of times, and make a film of it.”

Wright says that was followed by several months of editing.

He says people can view it by going to Vimeo and typing in Nam Sing, his name, or Bonepicker.

Wright says they had a lot of support from Barkerville and a lot of the interpreters there in making the film, as well as from the Back Country Horsemen of BC, Barnard’s Express and New Pathways to Gold.