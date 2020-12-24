NORAD tracking Santa Claus as he makes his journey
Santa heading for Tampere, Finland on Dec. 24, 2018. Image courtesy www.noradsanta.org.
Weather, world events and even the COVID-19 pandemic can’t keep Santa Claus from making his rounds.
As they have since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, is tracking Santa as he makes his journey.
They use cutting edge technologies to track Santa‘s movements as he works to deliver presents to children around the world.
You can click here to follow NORAD’s Santa Tracker.