We’re expecting a high of a few degrees above zero on Friday, which is quite a bit warmer than the normal high of -4 or -5 for this time of year.

But we are still nowhere near a record.

Doug Lundquist is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada…

“The records though are quite high. The warmest ever Christmas Day that we have on record in Quesnel is 13.3 in 1900, and in Williams Lake 7.9 in 2005.”

Lundquist says the temperatures can go one of two ways this time of year…

“There is Pacific air and that’s what we’re expecting and when it’s Pacific air it’s usually a few degrees above zero and the lows are just a little bit below zero. Or really cold arctic air, it could be like -30 right, so there are those two extremes.”

It is also looking like a partial green Christmas in a lot of areas in the Cariboo this year.