(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC Health Officials announced 19 more COVID-19 related deaths in the province today, including one person in Interior Health.

A long-term care resident in Oliver is the 18th victim of the virus in Interior Health since the pandemic began.

The provincial death toll is not up to 796.

518 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC today, boosting the provincial total up to 48,027.

There are 49 new cases in Interior Health and 31 in Northern Health.

There are 679 active cases in the Interior and 482 in the north.

There are 32 people in hospital in Interior Health, seven in ICU, and 51 people battling the virus in hospital in Northern Health; 18 of whom are in ICU.

So far 5,603 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in BC.

Northern Health has provided an update on the Coastal Gas Link work sites in Burns Lake and Nechako area.

To date, there have been 33 laboratory-confirmed cases associated with the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge in the Burns Lake Local Health Area (LHA), and Little Rock Lake Lodge in Nechako LHA.

Eighteen cases remain active, the majority are in self-isolation in their home communities, and a small number are self-isolating at either Lodge.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 31 (1,652)

Interior: + 49 (3,440)

Vancouver Coastal: + 97 (11,428)

Fraser : + 322 (30,549)

Island: + 9 (847)