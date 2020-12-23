The City of Williams Lake will be spending over $40,000 to track its vehicles through GPS.

The City awarded the contract to GPS track the vehicles to Wireless City. The contract is a one-year cost of $31,000, with an additional annual cost of $12,600 to be added to the yearly operating budget to begin in 2022.

The total one-year cost includes pricing for purchasing and installing the GPS hardware by Andres Electronics and also consists of the monthly data fee of $1,000 for the City’s 62 vehicles. The remaining amount of the $40,000 budget would be used to cover a one-time purchase of monitors and install for staff.

The City is tracking its vehicles to mitigate risk on liability claims through the ability to show the location and type of operation of the fleet unit. It will also provide additional information that staff can use to analyze operations and identify future efficiencies.

The City received and opened 14 Request for Proposals on November 26th. Wireless City received the best score from the evaluation and selection process and was the lowest bidder out of the fourteen proposals.