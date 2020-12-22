With Christmas just a few days away, Interior Health is asking for those thinking of travelling to spend time with family this Christmas season to take an alternative measure.

“It’s important to talk about the potential source of stress that an alteration in your family’s traditions or celebrations this time of year can cause,” said Dr. Carol Fenton, a medical health officer with the Interior Health Region. “Taking the time to acknowledge that, recognize that. Don’t minimize it; it’s real stress, but also recognize that it could be an opportunity to do things in a different way this year.”

Fenton said that the short-term gratification of seeing your family isn’t worth putting them at risk.

“Short-term gratification as we’ve seen in some other geographies in other communities can be devesting, so if we can really deliberate with our plans and be safe, it’s a really good idea.”

She added that having a virtual Christmas or having a party once the pandemic is over and everyone is vaccinated are some ways to enjoy your family while staying safe.