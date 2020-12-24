A 100 Mile House woman is taking home a big payday, and so is the 100 Mile House Hospice.

The 100 Mile Hospice held a 50/50 draw fundraiser with overwhelming support from the community. $12,650 was raised for the hospice, through the raffle.

The hospice was not the only winner from the fundraiser, Kristin Carmont of 100 Mile House is taking home the other half of the money from the raffle. “I’m still a little bit in shock, honestly”, Carmont says about her winnings, “It’s starting to sink in and it’s pretty wonderful.” Carmont says she’ll most likely use the money on a trip to see her family in Nova Scotia or someplace sunny once the pandemic ends.