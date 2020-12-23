Photo by Tanner Wallace-Scribner, My Cariboo Now staff

The shortlist to find a qualified design-builder for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital 217.8 million dollar Redevelopment Project in Williams Lake is down to three.

Interior Health made the announcement today in a news release stating the companies are Bird

Design-Build Construction Inc, Graham Design Builders LP, and PCL West Coast Constructors LTD.

Bob Simpson, Chair of the Cariboo Regional Hospital District, said in that release “I am thrilled that the procurement process is progressing toward finding a proponent for this important project. The redevelopment of Cariboo Memorial Hospital is an important investment in health care for the community of Williams Lake and for the entire Cariboo region”.

The Redevelopment will take place in two phases.

Phase one will construct a three-story addition while phase two will renovate the existing site.

Interior Health said features of the project include a new and expanded emergency department, expanded ambulatory care and maternal and women’s health units, a dedicated mental health and substance use inpatient unit, a multi-purpose gathering room and space for the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Medicine programs.

Interior Health said the three shortlisted companies are now in possession of a request for proposals, the next step on the road to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Redevelopment.

It’s anticipated that one of three companies will be selected in the spring of 2021.

The Ministry of Health is contributing 60 percent of the budget while the Cariboo Regional Hospital District is funding 40 percent.