Margo Archie (Left) and Cst. Jason Flett deliver a gift to Grace Archie (Right) (supplied by RCMP)

The 100 Mile House RCMP Indigenous Policing Service is helping provide warmth to Canim Lake Band Elders.

Indigenous Policing Services member Constable Jason Flett, along with Councillor Margo Archie, and Assistant Terrance Archie, went door to door in the Canim Lake Area, delivering gifts to village elders.

Over 30 elders were given toques embroidered with the Canim Lake Band logo, as well as a variant of the Indigenous Policing Services logo.

The program grew from an “Adopt an Elder” program done by the Lytton RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Service. The program recognizes that elders are having a difficult time with COVID-19 restrictions in the community. The drive was used as an opportunity to bring cheer to the community directly.

RCMP say the program will continue in the future on a larger scale.