Rural mailboxes were targeted once again near Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said yesterday morning just after 8 Police were called out to the mailboxes on Dog Creek Road and Flett Road.

Byron said all parcel compartments were open on the mailboxes and a parcel was taken.

At 2:49 yesterday afternoon Byron said they received another call about mailboxes on Winger Road and Hull Road that were broken into and damaged.

And this morning (Wednesday, December 23rd) Police were called around 8:30 about mailboxes on Dog Creek Road and Bush Road that were tampered with.

Police remind the public if anyone sees any suspicious activity in or near post office box areas to call them immediately.