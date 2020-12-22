A Williams Lake man, arrested in connection with a drug trafficking network in BC’s Peace region back in 2016, has finally been sentenced in provincial court in Fort St. John.

30-year old Arin Charleyboy was sentenced to 20 months in jail but was given credit for 500 days time served, which leaves him a debt of 100 more days behind bars.

He also received a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Charleyboy pleaded guilty in January of 2018 to one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

He was arrested along with 30 other people in an investigation that police say targeted mid-level drug dealers.

A variety of drugs were seized including cocaine, fentanyl, the date rape drug and crystal meth.