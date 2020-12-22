(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Northern Health recorded its 16th COVID-19 related death today.

That person was one of a dozen deaths announced by the province during the daily media briefing.

The provincial death toll is not up to 777.

444 more cases were announced today across BC.

22 of the new cases are from Northern Health as the region’s total has reached 1,621.

Interior Health has 78 new cases for a total of 3,391.

There are 9,481 active cases in BC, 357 individuals are currently hospitalized; 84 of whom are in ICU.

36,094 people have recovered in BC, the province’s recovery rate is now 75%.

Since the start of immunizations last week, 4,108 people have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

This comes after the first person in Northern Health was given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Prince George earlier today (Tuesday).

“Because community spread continues, even if you have been doing all you can to protect yourself and those around you, it is important to know the symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms develop,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 22 (1,621)

Interior: + 78 (3,391)

Vancouver Coastal: + 79 (11,331)

Fraser : + 256 (30,227)

Island: + 9 (838)