Emergency Services were called to the scene of a motor vehicle incident this morning, and another happened while crews were on scene.

Around 8:50 AM on the morning of December 22, 2020, 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue, the Lac La Hache volunteer fire department, and EMS were called to the scene of the incident just North of Lac La Hache. Upon arrival, police say emergency crews found one vehicle had rolled over into the ditch of Highway 97. The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle, with only minor injuries. Because extraction was not needed at the scene, 100 Mile Fire Chief Roger Hollander says 100 Mile Fire rescue was able to turn around. Not long after, 100 Mile Fire Rescue would need to head back out towards the scene of another incident in the area.

While crews were assisting with the incident, another motor vehicle collision occurred close to the original incident. RCMP say a semi-truck lost control and collided with another vehicle. The collision set off the airbag in the vehicle that was hit, causing minor injuries to the occupants. One woman was taken to hospital in Williams Lake as a precautionary measure.

According to 100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielson, poor road conditions are factors in both collisions.

Original Story:

Emergency services are on the scene of two separate motor vehicle incidents on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue and RCMP were called to the scene around 8:50 AM Tuesday Morning.

One semi-truck is in the ditch off Highway 97, and a witness says one vehicle has rolled over and is off the Highway as well.

There are reports that Highway 97 is open but traffic is moving with single-lane alternating traffic