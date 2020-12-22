Occupational Health Nurse, Health & Safety Advisor Siyanna Bennett unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. (Photo – Northern Health)

The first shipment arrived at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George on Monday morning and will be distributed early this week, but only in Prince George for now.

High-risk health care workers and long-term care and assisted living residents are first in line.

That is in accordance with the priority vaccine groups set out by the Ministry of Health.

Northern Health Media Spokesperson Eryn Collins says quantities are limited at this point, and due to the fact that the Pfiser vaccine requires specific and sensitive handling, it won’t be in other communities yet.

She says more information will be available in the coming days and weeks, regarding when the vaccine will be available in other communities.

All Northern Health residents who wish to have the vaccine are expected to be immunized by the end of 2021.

The Moderna vaccine, which is waiting approval by Health Canada, is also expected to be available in the New Year.