(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in every health authority in BC after 3,644 people in the lower mainland have already been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, 1,667 new cases were identified province-wide:

Friday to Saturday: 652 new cases

Saturday to Sunday: 486 new cases

Sunday to Monday (today): 529 new cases

90 new cases were identified in Northern Health, boosting the regional total to 1,599.

Interior Health’s total increased by 189 cases for a total of 3,313.

BC’s total case count is now 47,067 with 9,718 active.

354 people are currently battling the virus in hospital in BC; 80 of them are in ICU.

With 35,455 people recovered in BC, the provincial recovery rate is now 75%.

Over the weekend, 41 more people passed away, boosting the provincial death toll to 713.

2 more community outbreaks were identified in BC, both of which are Coastal Gaslink projects in Northern Health.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 90 (1,599)

Interior: + 189 (3,313)

Vancouver Coastal: + 283 (11,252)

Fraser : + 1,084 (29,971)

Island: + 21 (829)