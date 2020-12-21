Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo from BC Government Flickr)
(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in every health authority in BC after 3,644 people in the lower mainland have already been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, 1,667 new cases were identified province-wide:
- Friday to Saturday: 652 new cases
- Saturday to Sunday: 486 new cases
- Sunday to Monday (today): 529 new cases
90 new cases were identified in Northern Health, boosting the regional total to 1,599.
Interior Health’s total increased by 189 cases for a total of 3,313.
BC’s total case count is now 47,067 with 9,718 active.
354 people are currently battling the virus in hospital in BC; 80 of them are in ICU.
With 35,455 people recovered in BC, the provincial recovery rate is now 75%.
Over the weekend, 41 more people passed away, boosting the provincial death toll to 713.
2 more community outbreaks were identified in BC, both of which are Coastal Gaslink projects in Northern Health.
Breakdown by region:
North: + 90 (1,599)
Interior: + 189 (3,313)
Vancouver Coastal: + 283 (11,252)
Fraser : + 1,084 (29,971)
Island: + 21 (829)