Williams Lake RCMP is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened earlier this morning.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Police were called to the Scotia Bank ATM this morning at 8:20 for a report of an attempted robbery.

Saunderson said the victim was using the ATM when two men, who were already inside, demanded cash from the victim, then bear sprayed the man and fled on foot without getting any money.

It is believed there was a third outside.

Saunderson said since the onset of the investigation, one suspect has been identified, and efforts continue to identify the remaining suspects.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.